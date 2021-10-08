American woman, 30, arrested for impaired driving on P.E.I.: RCMP

Police on Prince Edward Island have arrested a 30-year-old American woman for impaired driving in Dingwells Mills.

Mounties say on Wednesday around 7 p.m., a member of the Kings District RCMP was travelling on Route 2 in Dingwells Mills when he saw someone driving a van erratically.

When the officer stopped the vehicle, he suspected the driver may have consumed alcohol, according to police.

The driver, a woman from California, was asked to provide a breath sample and participated in a roadside screening, which indicated impairment, police say.

"The woman was arrested at the scene and was transported to the Montague RCMP detachment," reads the release.

"A subsequent breath sample test there indicated her alcohol level was twice the legal limit."

Police say the woman was held in custody overnight and released pending a future court appearance in Georgetown Provincial Court.

She is also subject to a 90-day driving prohibition, and her vehicle has been impounded for 30 days at her expense.