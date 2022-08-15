Americans flock to Canada for vaccinations

A shortage of monkeypox vaccines in the U.S. has pushed many residents to flock to Canada to get vaccinated.

“It’s been hard. I was here yesterday, and there was a line up that was four blocks long,” said a U.S. citizen waiting in the line for the vaccination.

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that confirmed monkeypox cases in the U.S. have reached over 11,000.

The Biden administration declared the outbreak a public health emergency earlier this month, but they’re being criticized for the slow vaccine rollout and the inability to meet that demand.