Amherst man charged with aggravated assault after Friday stabbing
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Stephen Wentzell
An Amherst, N.S., man is facing aggravated assault and weapons charges after a stabbing late Friday evening.
In a press release, the Amherst Police Department says officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the downtown area.
Upon arrival, police learned an assault with a weapon had taken place and the victim, a 33-year-old man, had been slashed with a knife. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Jeremy Andrew Zeltner, 22, has been charged with:
- aggravated assault
- assault with a weapon
- possession of a weapon
Zeltner was taken into custody ahead of a court appearance on Monday.
