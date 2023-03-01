Amherst man faces 30 charges following 'crime spree': police

An Amherst, N.S., man is facing 30 charges after a recent “crime spree” in the community, according to police.

Bradley Richard Hicks, 28, was arrested on Monday after an investigation into a string of thefts from vehicles and other incidents between Feb. 8 and Feb. 26, 2023, according to a news release from the Amherst Police Department.

As part of the investigation, police executed a search warrant at a home on Croft Street.

The force says the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be laid.

Hicks was kept in custody overnight and made an appearance in Amherst provincial court on Tuesday.

He was released on various conditions and is due back in court on March 20.

Anyone with information related to the incidents is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 902-667-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.