Amherst police seize drugs, cash, weapons in traffic stop

A New Brunswick man is due in court Monday after a vehicle stop by Amherst Police resulted in the seizure of drugs, cash and weapons.

Martin Jonathan Rowe, 33, was stopped by police Friday evening when he was charged with three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Rowe was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Through the course of their investigation, officers seized:

a stolen license plate

weapons

scales

cash

drugs

drug paraphernalia

According to a Saturday news release, the Amherst Police Department says additional charges are pending in relation to other items found by investigators.

Rowe was held in custody Friday night ahead of a Monday court appearance.