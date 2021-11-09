Amherstburg 2022 draft budget to be set in January
Amherstburg is expected to set its 2022 Budget after the New Year.
Mayor Aldo DiCarlo said that’s later than usual.
“Normally we like to get it done by the end of year,” said DiCarlo.
However, DiCarlo noted the municipality experienced a change in some key positions for the town, including the CAO and treasurer in recent months.
“Administration turnover has been a bit of a setback,” he added.
A draft budget was originally scheduled to be tabled on Nov. 1, with public input on Nov. 6.
However at Monday evening’s meeting, council agreed to new timelines for the process.
A draft budget is now expected to go before council on Jan 10, with public engagement on Jan. 11–18.
The budget should be adopted by Feb. 14.
“All things considered we are trending on the right track,” said DiCarlo.
He observed the town was still catching up with deficits from the past.
However, while the pandemic added costs and took away some sources of revenue, funding from the upper levels of government had help to cover the additional costs.
DiCarlo hoped that added time might encourage residents to become more involved in the process as this budget will in an election year.
