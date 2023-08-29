'Amherstburg ALERT' system may still send you messages from last week
The Town of Amherstburg is reviewing issues with the ‘Amherstburg Alert’ notification system following last week’s storm that spawned two tornadoes in the Windsor-Essex region.
A statement from the town said, “While we're grateful for the trust our subscribers place in us, we'd like to address a recent communication issue that occurred during this event.”
When a severe weather event is approaching Amherstburg, subscribers to the system can be alerted through various channels, including email, text and phone calls.
During the severe weather last week, the town reported that cell towers were damaged, which caused temporary disruptions that affected the delivery of text messages through some mobile carriers.
Now that cell towers have been repaired, users may receive the outdated messages which are no longer relevant.
More information on the ALERT system can be found on the fire department’s website or by calling Amherstburg fire (519) 736-6500.
