Amherstburg announces new Deputy CAO

Melissa Osborne is the new Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Amherstburg.

"Council and Administration are thrilled to have Melissa as a leader on our team. During her short time with the Town of Amherstburg, she has exceeded expectations in her role as Director of Development Services. Her professionalism, knowledge and business savvy have guided our investors in developing projects to reflect the values of our community," said Mayor Aldo DiCarlo.

According to a statement from the town, Osborne has over 20 years of municipal management experience with extensive knowledge of capital and operating budget planning, asset management, grant funding, information technology, energy efficiencies and business process change.

As Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Melissa will continue her responsibilities as Director of Development Services as well as the responsibilities of the new position.

This announcement comes after the recent advancement of Valerie Critchley to Chief Administrative Officer.