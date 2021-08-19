Amherstburg CAO and two other officials no longer employed by town: Mayor
A string of departures tonight for the beleaguered town administration of Amherstburg.
Three high ranking officials are no longer employed by the town.
Mayor Aldo Dicarlo tells CTV News former CAO John Meceli, director of planning and development service Nicole Rubuli and Cheryl Horrobin, the director of corporate services are no longer serving in their roles.
He says council has made all their decisions on the best interest of the town and that this is a personal matter
The mayor also confirming these are the three individuals that were escorted from town hall on August 9th. Windsor police were on scene but the town says the issue is not criminal.
"I believe we have talented dedicated staff who will continue the business of the town and maintain the momentum we've achieved for the last few years," he says.
On Tuesday, the acting CAO Susan Hirota resigned after just one week on the job and accepted a new position with the town of kingsville
Antonietta Goifu will take over CAO duties as of August 30th.
