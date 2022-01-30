Amherstburg council agrees on 2.36% tax increase

Amherstburg, Ont. residents are set to see a 2.36 per cent municipal tax increase in 2022.

Council has approved its operating budget in principle and with county and education rates calculated, a residential property assessed at $300,000 will have a property tax increase of $116.46.

“I am pleased with the collaborative efforts of council and administration in the preparation and review of this year’s budget,” said Mayor, Aldo DiCarlo. “This budget supports the programs and services residents receive. I believe our trajectory is right on course as we continue to work towards reducing debt and increasing contributions to reserves.”

According to a release from the town, highlights of this budget include: