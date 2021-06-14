Amherstburg family ticketed for breaking social distancing measures during fundraiser

The JDRF Walk for Juvenile Diabetes Research has a special place in Dana Schmidt’s heart.

Here nine-year-old daughter, Ameleah, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in January.

“I love a good fundraiser,” Schmidt says. “I love to support them and I love now hosting them.”

The event this year commemorated the discovery of insulin 100 years ago.

“We decided to do 100 minutes of physical activity outdoors,” Schmidt says.

There was a soccer field on the side yard, a basketball station across the street and driveway hockey next door.

“We had a good turnout,” she says. “A lot of friends and neighbours came to support us.”

And also a few unexpected visitors.

Members from local law enforcement.

“Who gave us a fine for a gathering over 10 people,” says Schmidt.

The cost of the ticket was $880, which Schmidt accepts and won’t fight.

In fact, she’s not the one paying the ticket after a local business owner heard her story on AM800.

“I was in my truck and I heard about the problem or the issue that happened and said ‘well that’s kinda silly,’” says Ben Snow, owner of Men in Kilts Windsor, a mobile cleaning company.

He’s paying the ticket and then some.

“I figured let’s make it an even thousand and we can donate it as well,” he says.

With Snow’s contribution, Ameleah’s Lifesavers raised nearly $3,000 for JDRF.

“That was just heartwarming, amazing. I was speechless,” Schmidt tells CTV News.

“I would do it all over again.”