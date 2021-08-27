Amherstburg Freedom Museum to host Emancipation Day celebration

Emancipation Day celebrations continue this weekend in Amherstburg.

The Freedom Museum on Saturday is scheduled to host Celebrating Progress: A Celebration of Emancipation Day to recognize the 187th anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery in Canada.

The outdoor event includes a dinner and an evening of dancing with the Windsor band, The Black Orchard to perform.

The doors open at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $65 each and maybe purchased in advance online at emancipation21.givesmart.com.

If there are issues ordering tickets online, you are asked to contact the museum at 519-736-5433.