Amherstburg Freedom Museum to host Emancipation Day celebration
Emancipation Day is two and a half weeks away and the Amherstburg Freedom museum is preparing to celebrate it in style with a dinner and a dance.
The event recognizes the 189th anniversary of abolishing slavery in the British colonies — including Canada.
The event will be held Aug. 4 at the Hellenic Cultural Centre on Walker Road in Windsor. This year’s theme is “Puttin’ On The Glitz” – so guests are encouraged to wear their glamourous best attire.
Special guests will include Earl "The Twirl" Cureton who played in the National Basketball Association (NBA) for several teams. In addition, an award ceremony will honour Fred Thomas, a pillar of the local community.
This year’s celebration is sponsored by TD Bank Group and LiUNA!625.
Tickets are $75 each, however, students under 18 years of age can buy a ticket for $50. Tickets are available online.
For assistance or more information please phone the museum at 519-736-5433.
