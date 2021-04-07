Amherstburg Freedom Museum to host virtual 'A Night at Club 277' event

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is hosting a live virtual concert featuring a performance by Juno award winner Liberty Silver.

The museum will hold “A Night at Club 277” on Wednesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. where audiences can expect a performance from singer Liberty Silver, a dance from Jolie and Company, a virtual silent auction with various prizes.

Silver has many noteworthy career accomplishments including opening for Bob Marley at Madison Square Garden at just 12 years old, performed on Star Search, was part of the 1985 charity ensemble performance “Tears are Not Enough” which raised money for famine relief in Ethiopia. She was also the first Black woman to receive a June award.

The museum says she is excited to perform as part of the “A Night at Club 227.”

“Our audience should expect a lot of R&B, up-tempo songs with some strong ballads and a few original songs,” Silver said in a news release. “This is a feel-good event and we’ll have fun.”

Silver also told the museum she loves that people from all over with learn about the Amherstburg Freedom Museum and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to perform for the ancestors.

“A Night at Club 277” will be live on the Amherstburg Freedom Museum’s YouTube and Facebook pages. While it’s free to attend the virtual event, the museum is asking the public to consider making a donation through its website.

The silent auction aspect of the night will start on April 17 and will run until 12 p.m. April 22.

To check out the items and place bids, visit www.AFMClub277.givesmart.com.