Amherstburg man dies in Front Road crash

LaSalle police say a 59-year-old Amherstburg man has died after a crash on Front Road.

Officers responded to the fatal single-vehicle collision in the 2400 block of Front Road at 1:48 a.m. on Friday.

Denise Rimbert was out front fixing her lawn a few hours after the collision took place a couple of hundred feet from her house.

“It's hard but it's gotta be done,” she said.

Police say just before 2 a.m. a car, travelling southbound on Front Rd., made a sudden turn off the road, barreled through Rimbert's front lawn before crashing into a tree next door.

A resident living in that house told CTV News the collision woke her up.

Someone in the house called 911 before heading outside to check on the driver. Others also came out to help.

Unfortunately the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, did not survive. According to LaSalle police, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Though Rimbert slept through the incident, she feels affected by what transpired near her home.

“It is very sad to hear that because it hurts. It could happen to anybody,” Rimbert said.

The Collision Reconstruction Team had Front Road closed off until 7:30 a.m.

Police are asking drivers that may have been in the area of the 2400 block of Front Road at about 1:48 a.m. for information or dash cam video to help assist in their investigation into what happened. The name of the driver is being withheld at the family's request.