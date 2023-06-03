Amherstburg, Ont. home destroyed after vehicle collides into residential gas line, says fire chief

A vehicle crash in Amherstburg has completely destroyed a home — and the driver has been hospitalized with severe burns.

Amherstburg Fire Chief Bruce Montone told AM800 News a vehicle veered off County Road 18 near Concession Road 9, colliding with a hydro pole and a gas meter before crashing into a house just after midnight Saturday.

The result was a natural gas fire, severely injuring the driver. They were airlifted to the burn unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, according to Montone.

Fortunately, nobody was present in the house at the time as the family was away on vacation.

Firefighters from all three local stations rushed to the scene, and heavy machinery was employed to raise portions of the house, enabling firefighting crews to reach the flames.

County Road 18, also known as Pike Road, was temporarily closed between County Roads 9 and 11.

The Amherstburg detachment of the Windsor Police Service is investigating the incident.

