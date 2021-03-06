Amherstburg Ont., Mayor Aldo DiCarlo has filed a police report after he says eight tires were slashed on his property overnight Friday.

DiCarlo believed the attack was targeted as police told him no other property in the area has been damaged.

"My daughter had to wake up to four flat tires on her car this morning. She's done nothing wrong. Anyone in politics knows it is a tough business. Not just for the person that's in it but their family. My family, despite everything that's gone on have been very respectful. They've never got involved in social media...And now they are forced to be involved."

Windsor police confirm the Amherstburg detactment is investigating.

