Amherstburg opens its first dog park


A dog is seen in this undated file photo.

Amherstburg is opening its first dog park.

The town says it will provide a recreational amenity that will improve the quality of life for dogs and their owners.

It’s located at the Libro Centre at 3295 Meloche Rd. The dog park entrance is south of the Libro's main entrance.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the new dog park on Monday.

