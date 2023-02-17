Amherstburg playgrounds closed for what town calls 'vandalism' but some residents disagree

Two playgrounds in Amherstburg have been closed after town officials say the bases at both locations were vandalized ⁠— but some residents say the damage was caused by the town's decision to open the playgrounds before installation of the flooring had been fully completed.

The town announced Thursday that the playgrounds at Jack Purdie Park and Briar Ridge Park would be closed to the public following cases of "vandalism," after opening just before this past Christmas.

The flooring for both playgrounds is supposed to include a rubber base which is covered by a top coat that seals and protects the bottom layer. That top coat has been absent since it can not be installed until warmer weather arrives in the spring, town officials said.

Instead, the playgrounds opened in Dec. 2022 — without that top coat — to allow for children to use the playground sooner.

"The town used the word 'vandalism' because it first started with people pushing fences down to get into the park early, before it was inspected. When the fence landed on the rubber mat, it punctured holes into the ground which was the start of the problem," said Amherstburg Coun. Molly Aillard.

"As time went on, these initial holes have grown bigger."

Holes in the rubber flooring, which is meant to provide a softer landing for children who fall on it, can be seen around the perimeter of both playgrounds as well as the landing zone of the slides.

"We don't want anymore further damage to occur. If that happens, then we could be spending more money to repair it in the future," Aillard added.

For some residents, the damage is a result of the town's decision to open the playground before that top coat was applied.

"The term, vandalized, paints our youth with a poor brush ... This reads much more like the town's temporary solution failed," said resident Dawna Gorrell.

"Please, don't label something it's not."

Another resident who says she has frequented one of the playgrounds says attributing the closures to "vandalism" is a mischaracterization.

"Vandalized? I would disagree. Just walking on the black top rubber surface, it sinks in. While at the park when children are swinging and drag their feet to stop, you can see it crumble under their feet," said Natalee Moore.

"Perhaps, opening them before proper installation was poor judgement. Otherwise, the parks are wonderful."

Aillard said she stands by the town's use of the term, "vandalism," to describe the reason behind the playground closures. While the holes have increased in size due to children playing over them, Aillard said, she added the original punctures were a result of fencing being pushed to the ground.

"I genuinely thought it was safe and ready. Our crew looked at it and we got it inspected. Everything was good to go. It's just unfortunate that the ground is now ripping," said Aillard, adding the playgrounds can only reopen once temperatures start to increase.

"We just need about a whole week of warm weather so that they can put the ground down, let it set for a few days and then it'll reopen. Until then, it's closed."