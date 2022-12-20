Amherstburg powers forward with installing electric vehicle chargers

A ribbon cutting to celebrate the installation of new electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Amherstburg is took place Tuesday.

Officials say the chargers are in place to eliminate long-range anxiety for residents and visitors.

“We're starting to see more and more electric vehicle charging stations popping up,” said Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk. “And that's a really good thing because it's an important piece of the puzzle. We want to have more people transitioning to electric vehicles and we want to make sure that the infrastructure is keeping pace.”

Three out of four EV chargers have been installed in strategic areas throughout Amherstburg: Austin Toddy Jones Park and The Libro Centre. The municipal parking lot on Ramsay Street is pending the final installation planned by the end of 2022.

The charging stations were approved by Amherstburg council in May 2022, with demand for electric vehicles on the rise worldwide.

Kusmierczyk said the federal government intends to install 50,000 EV chargers across the country by 2026, noting 300 are slated to arrive in Windsor-Essex.

“We’re seeing literally tens of billions of dollars being invested by automotive companies in North America to build electric vehicles. The transition is happening. We're starting to see that accelerate,” he said.

“So it's great to see not only electric charging stations popping up in our community, but Windsor-Essex is going to be the absolute center and leader in the transition to zero emission vehicles with the creation of the battery plant, with the Windsor assembly plant as well to electric products being brought in there. And so again, this community really is at the center and at the heart of this transition to electric vehicles, and we're seeing the infrastructure now starting to keep pace.”

“It was a contentious debate,” recalled Amherstburg mayor Michael Prue. “There were people thinking we ought not to be spending $120,000 and that we should leave this up to the private sector and all kinds of arguments, but I think council in its wisdom made the right choice.”

Prue said he intends to purchase an electric vehicle when the time comes to replace his current mode of transportation, believing the chargers unveiled this week will tell people Amherstburg is looking towards the future.

“It's Amherstburg moving into the future,” Prue explained. “It's important that we seize where we're going not where we've been. For our economic development, for our tourism and everything else, to tell people when they come here they don't have to worry, that they can get their car charged.”