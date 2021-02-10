A propane tanker overturned and rolled into a ditch in Amherstburg Wednesday morning.

Police did not say if the tanker was loaded or not.

The 9200 block South Side Road at the Concession Road 9 was shut down in both directions for a couple of hours until a heavy tow truck could pull it out.

There were no injuries.

