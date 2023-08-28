Amherstburg's Belle Vue House a step closer to restoration

The Town of Amherstburg is reviewing ideas by developers with plans for the Historic Belle Vue House.

Administration issued an Expression of Interest in June to find a use for the more than 200-year-old structure.

"We received three proposals which are being evaluated against the criteria we had in the request," said Amherstburg's deputy CAO Melissa Osborne.

Osborne explained she could not give out any further details of the proposals before review, but said the possibilities were endless, such as a seniors’ home, a hotel or an events centre.

"The criteria included job creation, public accessibility and restoration inside and outside the house,” she said.

The proposal deadline was Aug 16.

Osborne added the house, situated on a sprawling 9 acre property along Dalhousie Street is in need of restoration.

Built between 1816 and 1819, the home has had an interesting past serving as a convalescence for Frist World War veterans, and as a Ukrainian church and community centre.

The town purchased the Belle Vue in 2016 for $1.1 million with the intention of revitalizing it and making it an economic driver.

Osborne expects a report will be ready to go before council on Oct 10.