Another mass vaccination site is in the works for Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says the newest approved location is at the Libro Centre in Amherstburg. There are already community vaccination clinics at the WFCU Centre in Windsor and the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.

“We’re looking at our current vaccine supply and prioritized groups and we’ll have to make decisions about that,” says health unit CEO Theresa Marentette.

She says they don’t have an opening date yet.

“Right now Amherstburg isn’t in the plan for the next couple of weeks, but we will work closely with the municipalities and determine a date for them as well,” says Marentette.

Amherstburg town council unanimously approved the plan at its Monday night meeting.

The WFCU vaccination clinic opened on March 1 and the Leamington location started on March 8. Windsor Regional Hospital is also administering vaccines to healthcare workers at the Sportsplex at St. Clair College.

As of Tuesday morning, 32,893 doses of vaccines have been administered in Windsor-Essex.