Amherstburg to bring back Open Air Weekends

Open Air weekends in Amherstburg are returning for a third year.

The event was created to help support downtown businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The footprint of the event will change slightly in 2022.

A portion of Dalhousie Street between Richmond Street and Rankin Avenue will be open to cars only, meaning no pedestrians will be permitted in that area.

This will also increase the amount of available parking.

The event will take place every weekend between May and September 2022, with an anticipated cost to taxpayers is around $90,000.