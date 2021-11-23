Amherstburg to bring back Open Air Weekends
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Open Air weekends in Amherstburg are returning for a third year.
The event was created to help support downtown businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The footprint of the event will change slightly in 2022.
A portion of Dalhousie Street between Richmond Street and Rankin Avenue will be open to cars only, meaning no pedestrians will be permitted in that area.
This will also increase the amount of available parking.
The event will take place every weekend between May and September 2022, with an anticipated cost to taxpayers is around $90,000.
-
Ottawa’s top doctor answers your questions about COVID-19 vaccine for kids tonightTonight, Ottawa's medical officer of health and CTV News Ottawa will attempt to answer many of the questions and concerns about the vaccine during a special broadcast.
-
Man critically injured in collision with LRTA man was seriously hurt in a crash with an Edmonton LRT Tuesday morning.
-
Over 6,700 COVID-19 vaccine appointments booked for Simcoe Muskoka kids in 24 hoursSimcoe Muskoka parents booked over 6,000 pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 11 in just one day.
-
Police release images of persons of interest in Ritchie homicidePolice hope the video and photos will help them identify and speak with a total of seven individuals.
-
Male dies after getting injured at Saint John, N.B. work site: Saint John policeThe Saint John Police Force says a male has died after injuring himself at a work site on the west side of Saint John, N.B.
-
COVID-19 health orders that limit gatherings to vaccinated people in part of B.C. extended indefinitelyCOVID-19 health orders have been extended indefinitely in a part of B.C. that's seeing higher case rates per capita and lower vaccination uptake.
-
Victoria construction workers stop random assault on womanTwo construction workers are being credited with helping stop a random assault on a driver on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Driver charged with impaired driving following two-vehicle crash in Brant CountyPolice have laid charges after a two-vehicle crash left one person injured in Brant County.
-
No injuries after collision involving school bus on Manitoulin IslandA school bus on Manitoulin Island was involved in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police said.