Amherstburg to bring back River Lights Festival and Santa Claus parade
Santa Claus is coming back to town and Amherstburg will shine bright again this holiday season the return of its winter festival.
The town’s award-winning River Lights Winter Festival will return on Saturday, Nov. 20 with a kick-off of the municipal tree lighting ceremony and fireworks.
One week later, Santa Claus will be making a visit at the Santa Claus Parade on Saturday, Nov. 27 and will be presented in traditional live pageantry along Sandwich Street South to Richmond Street, the town says.
Both events will start at 6 p.m.
“Amherstburg has always held that special charm during the holiday season. Now more than ever, while we encourage masks and safe distancing, our outdoor winter events will be sure to add warmth and memories for family and friends at a time when we continue to observe safe measures,” says Mayor Aldo DiCarlo.
For a full schedule of events as well as a map of the parade visit the town’s website.
