Amherstburg Uncommon Festival returns with ‘unusual’ events
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Kentner
The Amherstburg Uncommon Festival returns this weekend.
The event runs from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17 in downtown Amherstburg.
Organizers say this uncommon event is packed with more shows and excitement than ever before.
Attendees can win prizes at the extravagant costume contest, or take in one of the many street performances and activities that come alive in the historic downtown streets.
“It is, hands down, one of the most unusual and popular events of the end of summer in our
Region. Amherstburg is thrilled to host the event again and grateful to the Government of
Ontario for their generosity,” said Mayor Michael Prue.
For more event information and to view the itinerary, visitamherstburg.ca/uncommon
