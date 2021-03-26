Amherstburg vaccination clinic to open on Wednesday

Windsor-Essex residents will soon have a fifth vaccination location for the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic at the Libro Credit Union Centre in Amherstburg will open on Wednesday, March 31 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be administering the vaccine to residents 70 years of age and older, born in 1951 or earlier.

Eligible residents can book online or call for an appointment starting Saturday.

Family and friends of adults 70 years of age and older are encouraged to support their loved one(s) in booking an appointment. For those unable to access the online system, help is available by calling 226-773-2200. Due to expected call volumes initially, the health unit says it may take multiple attempts to speak with a call centre representative.

This is the second vaccination clinic to open in the County of Essex and the fifth clinic to open in Windsor and Essex County.

The other clinics are:

The Windsor Family Credit Union (WFCU) Centre in Windsor

The Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre (NFFRC) in Leamington

The St. Clair College SportsPlex in Windsor

Windsor Hall (former Windsor Star building) in Windsor

Vaccinations at any of the COVID-19 vaccination clinics are by appointment only and walk-ins are not permitted.

WECHU says there are currently limited long-term appointments in the booking system as upcoming vaccine supply shipments are unknown.

“As we are able to confirm the upcoming vaccine supply, the number of appointments available will be adjusted into the booking system,” said a news release from WECHU.

The AstraZeneca / COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccine is also available for adults 60 years of age and older in Windsor and Essex County. Those interested in booking an appointment at any of the 57 Windsor and Essex County pharmacies as part of the provincial pilot program should contact a participating pharmacy directly.