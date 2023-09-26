Amherstburg votes in favour of regional garbage collection
The Town of Amherstburg is voting ‘yes’ to regional garbage collection in Essex County – making it the third municipality to give its support.
Three out of the seven Essex County municipalities so far have supported regionalized waste pick-up, while two stand opposed.
Lakeshore and LaSalle have still yet to vote.
Despite approving the move, Amherstburg council shared concerns about adapting to weekly organic waste pickup, trash collection every other week, and the money question – will this really save the town that much cash?
Mayor Michael Prue supported the motion during Monday night’s council meeting, and believes it’s the right move, even with outstanding concerns.
“I am not afraid of the future,” Prue said. “Not afraid of it at all. And I'm not afraid that people won't in time think this is the best thing that's happened.”
Amherstburg joins Leamington and Tecumseh in support of the motion, while Essex and Kingsville are opposed.
It will come down to LaSalle and Lakeshore to determine if the regional approach moves forward.
-
Percy Street Bridge replacement won't go ahead this weekend. Why? No one will sayThe Ministry of Transportation says the Percy Street rapid bridge replacement will not take place this weekend due to ongoing issues.
-
Metrolinx to give an update on construction of Eglinton Crosstown LRT tomorrowMetrolinx will provide an update on the construction of the much-delayed Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit tomorrow.
-
New video shows motorcycles speeding along Hwy. 400 prior to crashPolice have released new video footage which shows several motorcycles speeding along Highway 400 moments prior to a crash involving one of the bikes.
-
RCMP seize machetes, knives, BB gun from Manitoba high school studentsThe Manitoba RCMP arrested several teenagers in Portage la Prairie on Monday after seizing various weapons, including machetes, knives, and BB guns.
-
Alexandra Bridge closing this week for work on Kiweki PointOne of Ottawa-Gatineau's interprovincial bridges will be closed this week for development work on the Ottawa side.
-
Funding for police, first responders promised by Manitoba ToriesManitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising money for police and first responders on the campaign trail for the Oct. 3 election.
-
North Vancouver man, company pay $200K in insider trading settlement, BCSC saysA North Vancouver man and his company have agreed to pay a provincial regulator $200,000 after admitting to insider trading and conduct that was "abusive to the capital markets."
-
B.C. set to reveal housing targets for 10 communities, including Vancouver and VictoriaB.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon is set to release details Tuesday on the province's plan to achieve housing targets in 10 communities, including Vancouver, Victoria and Kamloops.
-
Calgary Flames whittle training camp roster down to 55As the team moves closer to the 2023-24 season, the Calgary Flames organization announced on Tuesday several moves within its training camp roster.