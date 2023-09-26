Amherstburg votes in favour of regional garbage collection

The Town of Amherstburg is voting ‘yes’ to regional garbage collection in Essex County – making it the third municipality to give its support.

Three out of the seven Essex County municipalities so far have supported regionalized waste pick-up, while two stand opposed.

Lakeshore and LaSalle have still yet to vote.

Despite approving the move, Amherstburg council shared concerns about adapting to weekly organic waste pickup, trash collection every other week, and the money question – will this really save the town that much cash?

Mayor Michael Prue supported the motion during Monday night’s council meeting, and believes it’s the right move, even with outstanding concerns.

“I am not afraid of the future,” Prue said. “Not afraid of it at all. And I'm not afraid that people won't in time think this is the best thing that's happened.”

Amherstburg joins Leamington and Tecumseh in support of the motion, while Essex and Kingsville are opposed.

It will come down to LaSalle and Lakeshore to determine if the regional approach moves forward.