Amherstburg will have a new mayor next election

Amherstburg’s mayor has revealed he will not be seeking re-election in October.

Aldo DiCarlo was elected into the role in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.

Reflecting on his eight years in office DiCarlo says, “In some respects it was fast and others it just felt like it was going on forever.”

DiCarlo admits the high turnover rate with administrative staff inside Amherstburg’s town hall delayed his decision.

“With the new CEO, new clerk, all the new senior administration we have already in a very short period of time, I think they've confirmed that we are in very good shape going forward.” DiCarlo explains. “We're very stable now and it made me feel a little more comfortable at this point to say I don't have too many concerns about where we're going forward.”

DiCarlo says he’s proud of the work achieved during his time in office to improve Amherstburg’s finances while ushering in the Windsor Police Service.

“I've been surprised by the amount of people who've approached me and said, you know, I was adamantly opposed to it. That said that it was probably one of the best decisions we made.”

DiCarlo tells CTV News his immediate plans following the upcoming municipal election in October involve “everything and anything” with his family. “You know I can't thank my family enough and that is immediate and extended. I couldn't do what I do without their support.”

Anyone interested in running in the Oct. 24 municipal election can begin to file their nomination papers on Monday.