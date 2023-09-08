Amherstburg woman charged with impaired driving after crash at Highway 3 roundabout

A 30-year-old Amherstburg woman is facing impaired driving charges after a crash at the Highway 3 roundabout in Tecumseh.

On Friday around 12:32 a.m., members the Tecumseh OPP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 3 at the roundabout near Howard Avenue.

Police say the driver left the scene on foot and was located by officers on Howard Avenue at South Talbot Road and was displaying signs of alcohol impairment.

The driver was taken into custody without incident and transported to detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, the Amherstburg woman was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood concentration (80 plus)

No injuries were reported.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on September 19, 2023.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.