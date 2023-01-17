Amherstview, Ont. kindergarten class wins Canada-wide colouring contest

A kindergarten class in Amherstview, Ont. has won a Canada-wide colouring contest organized by Scholastic Canada.

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (ALCDSB) says students at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School are among nine other classes in Canada who were selected as part of Scholastic Canada’s ‘Tis the Season for Reading Giveaway.

ECEs Julie Bell and Lisa Amey helped all 28 students in their kindergarten class make posters illustrating what kindness means to them. The French immersion kindergarteners from Our Lady of Mount Carmel have won a prize of 25 books for the class. They also had the chance to select an organization to also receive 25 books and they chose Kingston Interval House, an emergency shelter for women and children.

“In our kindergarten class, we are always looking for ways to help others, especially people in our community. When we saw this contest opportunity, we knew that it was an excellent opportunity to possibly be able to help those in need,” said Mme. Julie Bell in a news release. “Plus, our students love books; they love to be read to and to look at books, so we welcomed a chance to earn more books for our classroom as well.”

We are so proud of our kinders! They are overflowing with kindness everyday. #LoveLearnRespect #ALCDSBFormed https://t.co/7AlIoh1fFu

The children chose Kingston Interval House because it serves families around the region.

Executive Director Pam Havery said she’s happy to receive the donation.

"These books will bring enjoyment and pleasure to the children who stay with us. Many thanks to the French immersion kindergarten classes at Our Lady of Mount Carmel for nominating Kingston Interval House," Havery said.

When asked, “What does Kindness look like to you?” here is what students said:

William: “My friend and I playing together.”

Luke: “Sharing toys.”

Bennett: “Helping my Mommy.”

Madison: “Playing with my friends.”

Shreeja: “Putting a Band-Aid on my friend’s leg.”

Philip: “Asking a friend to play.”

Harvey: “The friend is smiling at a friend.”

Charlotte “Helping my mom take food out of the fridge.”

Greyson: “Helping my mom shovel all the snow.”

Leo: “Giving a hug.”

Avery: “Me and my Mommy holding hands.”

Lewis: “Giving a hug to somebody.”

Adeline: “Helping my mommy feed our baby kitties.”

Henry: “Helping someone up, like if they fall, helping them up.”

Lochan: “Someone playing with me.”

Jack: “By giving stuff to people.”

Scotty: “Sharing with someone else, even though if they don’t share.”

Oliver: “Sharing toys with my sister.”

Hope: “Hugging Mommy.”

Jackson: “Inviting someone into your play.”

AJ: “Is happy.”

Remi: “I play with a friend.”