Amid deadly year, Manitoba RCMP reminding drivers to stay safe

As the death toll on Manitoba highways has increased this year, RCMP is advising people to take their time and slow down to get to their destinations over the long weekend.

As of Aug. 1, RCMP says there have been 75 fatalities on Manitoba highways, including a bus crash that killed 17 people near Carberry on June 15. At the same time in 2022, there were 46 fatalities.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre with the Manitoba RCMP says the five-year average for traffic deaths is 42.

“It's definitely concerning numbers for us for this year,” he said.

Manaigre said one of the reasons why the numbers might be going up is due to more vehicles on the road after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

“People still want to get out, there is still that kind of urge to get out,” he said. “So the numbers, I think, are up as far as the number of vehicles on the highways and people wanting to get out go places, so the number of cars can be frustrating for drivers.”

Manaigre says speeding, impaired driving, not wearing a seatbelt and distracted driving are among the high-risk behaviours they’re seeing on the road that are factors in fatal crashes.

With the August long weekend coming up, he says officers will be out on highways to try and catch these behaviours and ensure drivers are safe.

“We need people to be aware of it and try and avoid falling into those pitfalls when they drive,” he said. “Put your phone down, focus on the road and don't drink and drive. If more people get that message, hopefully, we can get these numbers down.”