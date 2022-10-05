Amid shortage, some Saskatoon pharmacies can make Children's Tylenol alternative from scratch

As a widespread shortage of Children's Tylenol continues, some parents in Saskatoon are turning to compounding pharmacies for help.

Though the process requires a doctor's prescription, pharmacies like the Royal University Hospital Medicine Shoppe are able to mix up kid-sized doses of acetaminophen.

Pharmacist Crystal Haluzan said the requirement to have a prescription limits parents' access to the service.

"That's a huge barrier right now because doctors and walk-ins are overworked already," Haluzan said.

"So we would really love to make compounded Tylenol for children, unfortunately, our college is restricting this on how we can give it to patients," Haluzan said

The Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals told CTV News it's following Health Canada's policy on compounding which requires a prescription.

Pharmacist at Saskatoon Family Pharmacy, Jacklyn Katelnikoff, said they have also been seeing a lot of requests for the medication.

“It seems like kids everywhere are currently sick with something. So there is a lot of illness going around right now.”

Katelnikoff said parents should talk to a pharmacist about other options.

“Pharmacists can help them with dosing of tablets if they're able to swallow,” she said.

Haluzan said in addition to needing a prescription, making acetaminophen doses from scratch also comes with added cost.

“Because to get the ingredients separately it is a higher cost,” she said.

Haluzan estimates the cost increases by roughly 30 per cent.

“The cost of ingredients that we're ordering are much higher than they would have had to pay from the Tylenol brand," Haluzan said.

CEO of the Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan, Michael Fougere, said the shortage is due to a supply issue across the country.

“There is an increase in production, but supply is clearly outstripping the demand,” he told CTV News.

He noted that there is more than one reason for the shortage, including the COVID restrictions being lifted.

As the shortage continues, Fougere said pharmacists are ready to help.

“There are other remedies that pharmacists can give to parents,” Fougere said.