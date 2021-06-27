Ammonia leak prompts emergency crews to evacuate Scarborough factory

An ammonia leak prompted emergency crews to evacuate a factory in Scarborough Sunday evening.

Crews were called to the factory on Salome Drive, in the area of Midland Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East, just after 8 p.m. for reports of a chemical leak.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered an anhydrous ammonia leak, prompting a Hazmat Level 3 response.

Toronto Fire said a good quantity of the substance, which is lethal and can cause severe burns, was spilled on the ground.

The leak has been stopped, Toronto Fire said, and crews are now working on removing the material on the ground safely.

No injuries were reported.

Toronto Fire said they are monitoring the situation very carefully, including air quality.

The streets surrounding the factory are blocked, and residents have been told to stay inside their homes.