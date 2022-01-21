'Among the worst I've seen': More than 200 cows seized from Vancouver Island property for neglect

The BC SPCA says more than 200 beef cattle were seized from a Vancouver Island property after the owner reportedly left them in distressing conditions.

A total of 216 cows, including approximately 80 calves, were seized from the property on Wednesday and Thursday.

The BC SPCA was granted a warrant to remove the animals after the cows were found to be in poor condition, with issues at the property including lack of sufficient feed and water, lack of veterinary care, inadequate shelter, and poor living conditions – including areas where some cows were being kept in knee-deep mud, according to the SPCA.

BC SPCA’s regional manager of cruelty investigations, Kaley Pugh, says the living conditions were "among the worst” she’s ever seen.

"The animals were suffering from a wide range of issues and illness, including emaciation, lameness, eye infections, as well as pneumonia," Pugh said in a release Friday.

The 216 cows are now being cared for at an undisclosed location, where they are receiving veterinary care.

The BC SPCA says it's grateful to everyone who assisted in finding and relocating the cattle.

"We received invaluable help from the Malahat Fire Department, which brought a tanker truck to the location to fill water troughs," said Pugh.

"We also received assistance from the B.C. Dairy Association, who helped us access many of the resources we needed for such a large seizure, and tremendous help from the haulers who worked tirelessly to ensure the cattle were loaded and transported safely under extremely challenging circumstances," she said.

The BC SPCA is recommending charges of animal cruelty to Crown counsel.