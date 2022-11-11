'Amputation hazard': Updated recall notice for generator sold in Canada following dozens of injuries

Two portable generators with folding handles used to move them around that were recalled last year because they pose an “amputation and crush hazard” now require an updated fix, Health Canada says.

While no incidents have been reported in Canada as of Tuesday, the health agency said the Generac and DR brand 6,500-watt and 8,000-watt gas-powered generators have caused dozens of incidents in the U.S.

The company has received at least 37 reports of injuries in the U.S., including five “crush injuries” and 24 reports of finger amputation.

A recall was originally issued last October, but Health Canada sent an updated notice Thursday listing 10 models of the generators with updated instructions for consumers.

The U-shaped flip-up handle can pinch a person’s fingers, leading to the injuries that are being reported, “unless the locking pin has been properly inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator.”

Health Canada is warning people to stop using the generators unless that pin is in place and to contact Generac for a free updated repair kit.

The agency also said anyone who responded to the original recall will automatically be sent a new repair kit.

Health Canada says it could take at least four weeks for orders for repair kits to be processed.

Generac reported 4,574 of the generators were sold in Canada between June 2013 and June 2021.