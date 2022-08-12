Amy Schumer, Tom Segura and more in Edmonton this weekend for the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
Some of the biggest names in the comedy world will descend on Edmonton this weekend, as the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival returns for a second year.
The festival runs Friday through Sunday at the infield of the old racetrack at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands.
Nick Swardson, Bobby Lee, Pauly Shore, Amy Schumer, and Tom Segura are a few of the headliners at the festival.
“We got the big stage, big video, it’s kind of got that Coachella of comedy feel to it. It’s a really unique experience,” said producer Mike Anderson.
“We’re really proud to be able to bring our city such incredible talent, but also the comedians get to deliver their comedy in a different way, in a different environment, so it’s a lot different than a comedy club or a theatre or an arena setting, it’s the great outdoors.”
Tickets are still available and can be found on the festival’s website.
-
B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback winSean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.
-
Agent: Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack'The Satanic Verses' author Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and able to talk Saturday, a day after he was stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture in upstate New York.
-
'Clearly a breakdown': Kenney condemns controversial essay, links firestorm to slow news weekAlberta Premier Jason Kenney condemned a controversial prize-winning essay that's been criticized for being sexist and racist during his provincewide radio call-in program, but also appeared to downplay the controversy it generated.
-
Man dead after shooting at Vaughan plaza parking lotA shooting at a plaza parking lot in Vaughan has left one man dead, York Regional Police say.
-
Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championshipKent Johnson has been working for years on a move that stuns goalies and hockey fans alike.
-
One person dead following ATV collisionOne person is dead following an ATV collision Saturday afternoon.
-
Coast guard called in as diesel spill closes Richmond beachesBeaches at Richmond's Garry Point Park are closed after the Canadian Coast Guard investigated and try to clean up a recent diesel spill.
-
Shooting in Hanover Ont. leads to arrest in OttawaPolice have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in Hanover earlier this week.
-
Backing up Ukraine's history: App creates 3D models of important cultural heritageVolunteers armed with smartphones are using a 3D-modelling app to preserve Ukraine's cultural heritage one snap at a time.