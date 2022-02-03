'An absolute disgrace': Sask. MPs scolded by Ottawa mayor for tweet supporting trucker protest

Ottawa’s mayor took to Twitter to criticize a group of Saskatchewan politicians for a tweet voicing support for the ongoing protests in the nation’s capital.

Kevin Waugh, MP for Saskatoon-Grasswood, tweeted out photos of numerous politicians standing in front of a Saskatchewan flag attached to a semi-truck on Wednesday night.

“A few of our SK Caucus members went to show our appreciation for the hardworking, patriotic truckers who have kept our supply chains healthy & grocery shelves stocked for the past two years,” Waugh said in the tweet.

“It’s great to see Canadians championing freedom on Parliament Hill.”

The picture includes Saskatchewan Conservative MPs Warren Steinley, Waugh, Andrew Scheer, Fraser Tolmie and Rosemarie Falk; and Senator Denise Batters.

Waugh said he was in Ottawa speaking with protestors, in a previous tweet.

A few of our SK Caucus members went to show our appreciation for the hardworking, patriotic truckers who have kept our supply chains healthy & grocery shelves stocked for the past two years. It’s great to see Canadians championing freedom on Parliament Hill. #freedomconvoy22 pic.twitter.com/5sJwLJ8p9E

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson responded to the post, calling for an apology.

“This is an absolute disgrace that you would come out & praise this illegal action that has caused stress and hardship to residents who have been putting up with horns blasting throughout the night and residents harassed for wearing a mask & businesses forced to close,” Watson said in the tweet.

Watson has been vocal since the protest began, denouncing actions of some of the participants, and calling for its end, saying “it’s time for the protestors to go home.”

This is an absolute disgrace that you would come out & praise this illegal action that has caused stress and hardship to residents who have been putting up with horns blasting throughout the night and residents harassed for wearing a mask & businesses forced to close. Apologize https://t.co/LqErhdndhp

The protest in Ottawa continued into its sixth day on Thursday. Additional events are planned in capital cities across the country, including Regina on Saturday.