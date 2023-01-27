An accurate bathroom scale can be an important weight loss tool: consumer reports

It's been almost four weeks since many of us made New Year's resolutions and one of the most popular goals is losing weight.

If you're trying to keep track of your weight, a tool that can really help is an accurate bathroom scale.

Keeping yourself accountable on a weight loss journey can be easier with the help of a scale. To aid in your decision, Consumer Reports tested some of the latest models and also has some tips on the best time to weigh yourself.

If you’re starting a weight loss plan, researchers say studies suggest you should weigh yourself every day – not just occasionally – and the time of day you decide to do it matters as well.

“Weigh yourself in the morning, after you go to the bathroom, but before you eat or drink anything,” Trisha Calvo with Consumer Reports told CTV News Toronto.

Weighing yourself before you consume your first meal is best because that’s when you’ll get the most accurate number.

“Your weight fluctuates during the day so weighing yourself at the same time gives you more consistent results,” Calvo said. “In the morning, your body has had time to process the food and drink that you had the day before.”

Where you weigh yourself also matters so it’s best to place a scale on a hard, even surface, not on a rug. Make sure to stand still, with your weight distributed evenly on both feet.

If it’s time for a new scale, you don’t have to spend a lot to get one that earns high scores in Consumer Reports tests. The scores can be found on Consumer Reports’ website.

Consumer Reports says January is the best time to buy a bathroom scale because retailers discount them to help people stick to their resolutions.