Saskatchewan’s premier expressed his concern over violent riots in Washington D.C. on Wednesday evening.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Pro-Trump extremists stormed the United States Capitol building, disrupting a vote to certify Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

Four rioters died, including one who was shot and killed by police.

Premier Scott Moe took to Twitter calling the violent show of extremism “deeply1.5256799 disturbing.”

“The events that occurred today in Washington D.C. were deeply disturbing and nothing short of an affront to the democratic values we hold sacred,” Moe said on Twitter.

The United States of America is Canada’s closest ally and has been a beacon of freedom and democracy for generations.



There was a heavy police presence at the Capitol on Thursday morning, including officers from D.C., Maryland and Virginia and the D.C. National Guard.

