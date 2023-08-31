An Arthur Erickson home that didn’t sell 5 years ago is on the market in West Vancouver again

The Realtor hired to sell Eppich II, a West Vancouver home designed by renowned Canadian architect Arthur Erickson, is hoping the second time is the charm.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom property, complete with guest house, was put on the market in 2018 for $16 million, but didn’t sell.

Geoff Taylor of Rennie and Associates said the house “looked tired” at the time, but has since been brought back to its former glory.

“We have an Arthur Erickson home that has been meticulously, completely restored to its original condition,” said Taylor.

“So there’s a lot of steel, there’s a lot of glass, there’s a lot of very intricate and audacious elements to this home,” he added.

In 1979, Hugo and Brigitte Eppich hired Erickson to design the nearly 6,000-square-foot house on Groveland Rd, and it was completed in 1988.

It sits on more than an acre of land, with a swimming pool, walking trails and ponds.

Eppich II is assessed at $5.5 million, but this time around, the owners have put it on the market for nearly $13 million.

“Properties down the street are selling for $9.5 million that are nowhere near as cool as this house,” Taylor contends.

He said that BC Assessment doesn’t always take into account intangible elements, like the value of a unique home designed by a famous architect.

Since Erickson died in 2009, and won’t be creating any other homes like it, Taylor argued Eppich II is irreplaceable.

“This house will stand out against any other house available for sale in all of Vancouver and fans of architecture, fans of art will appreciate this,” he said.

Only days after going on the market, three potential buyers were on their way to view the property.

Erickson is the architect behind some of Vancouver's most recognizable spaces, including the Museum of Anthropology, Robson Square, and the Vancouver Law Courts.