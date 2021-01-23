A new study from Statistics Canada (StatCan) reveals from the year 2013 to 2019, there was an average of 73 unintentional snowmobile deaths each year.

And while circumstances are not known, the biggest risk factors were alcohol and drug use, excessive speed and nighttime riding, StatsCan said on their website.

The study released on Friday also stated that nine in 10 snowmobile deaths involve men.

The majority of fatal snowmobile events, 80 per cent, involved a single vehicle with nearly half of those accidents caused by a collision with a stationary object.

The study combined data from all provincial and territorial databases, except for Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador.