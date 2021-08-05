An Edmonton washroom has been named Canada's Best Restroom

Voted by the public, the Borden Park Pavilion restroom was announced as Canada’s top restroom in a competition held by Cintas Canada.

The annual contest began 12 years ago in an effort to raise awareness for the importance of restroom hygiene and the impact it has on customer satisfaction and repeat business, said Chris Szafran, market sales manager for Cintas.

The Edmonton washroom was chosen out of five finalist. The “top restroom” nominees were judged on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design element.

“After receiving thousands of votes across the country, we are pleased to announce this years winner is Borden Park,” said Szafran.

Designed by gh3, the restroom structure is made of wood, concrete, and glass selected for their durability, permanence, and timelessness, said the manager. The sleek washroom features hand-free elements and a stainless steel sink.

Canada's Best Restroom“It brings a lot of attention and some fun competition across Canada for the cities that have been awarded the best washroom,” said Fraser.

“Besides having washrooms that are safe and clean for people to use, the pandemic has brought upon us the importance of having accessibility to washroom in parks and open spaces so that citizens as well as vulnerable populations can continue to access them,” she added.