'An emergency of epic proportions': City blames technical issue for Leisure Guide registration shut down

It was all hands on deck at the city to address a countrywide technical issue that left thousands of Winnipeg parents trying unsuccessfully to sign their kids up for swimming.

Fall Leisure Guide Registration was temporarily suspended almost as soon as it began at 8 a.m., due to what the city called 'an unforeseen technical issue' with its third-party vendor.

The system came back online at noon, but the experience is leaving parents and city councillors frustrated.

"This is an emergency of epic proportions in (recreation) for sure, and all hands have been on deck since really early this morning," said Coun. Sherri Rollins, chair of the city's protection, community services and parks committee. "We weren't the only city, but that is cold comfort for parents that were poised early morning (on) the busiest day of the year – leisure day registration."

Sara Gillies was hoping to register her children up for swimming Tuesday morning, but as she went online she knew something was wrong.

"Everything froze and then you're starting to wonder if it's your own internet connection, do I need to change positions in the house? What's going on? I tried to switch to data," Gillies said.

"It's very frustrating because you're putting your schedule together for the fall or for the whole year really."

The city said the technical issue, which affected cities throughout Canada, was 'incredibly unfortunate timing' as it coincided with the opening of Leisure Guide registration.

Rollins said the city has been working to reassure parents. She said with the system failure, many parents tried calling 311 which then led to a back-up there too.

"How incredibly frustrating, busiest day of the year, and we see a system fail all across the country," Rollins said, adding she has been working with her council colleagues to improve the system.

She said once the Leisure Guide registration issues are dealt with, she will be regrouping with the public service to get an explanation for the failure from the third-party vendor.

Coun. Jeff Browaty says enough is enough, this isn't the first time this has happened.

"Well, obviously this is unacceptable, in this day and age having this technology to book a swimming class or a leisure guide program, it's not rocket science anymore," he said. "Let's see who else is in this business and perhaps has a better track record."

The city said the issue has been resolved, and as of 12 p.m., residents will be able to register online, or by calling 311.