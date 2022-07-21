An endangered red panda cub was just born at the Toronto Zoo
Toronto is now home to a newborn endangered red panda.
The Toronto Zoo announced the news on Thursday, marking the birth of a healthy 221g baby cub on Wednesday, July 13 at 4:11 p.m.
“We are so excited to welcome this baby red panda to the Toronto Zoo family,” Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf DeJong said in a statement.
This is the third red panda birth at the Toronto Zoo in more than 25 years.
It is also the first cub for four-year-old Paprika. She arrived at the zoo in November 2021 as a potential mate for a five-year-old male named Suva.
The zoo says Paprika is now comfortable enough to leave the nest box for short periods of time, allowing their wildlife care staff to assess the cub’s health and determine he is male.
“Paprika was very calm when she was momentarily separated from him, taking the chance to stretch out and groom herself before returning to the nest box to bathe and attend to her cub,” the zoo said.
Paprika and her cub will remain at private quarters of the zoo until they are ready to be viewed publicly by visitors. A name for the newborn has not been announced.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Lisa Banfield’s testimony wasn’t enoughThere is no doubt Lisa Banfield was a victim of her long-time common-law spouse, the mass murderer Gabriel Wortman. But tragically, Ms. Banfield is but one of his many, many victims.
-
Police and onlookers gather for Hells Angels ride through NewmarketPolice kept close watch as an estimated 800 to 1,000 motorcycles rolled through Newmarket on Thursday.
-
Timmins teen rushed to hospital after receiving severe burnsA 14-year-old girl from Timmins received severe burns this week, Timmins Police have confirmed.
-
Staff strike in community of St. Charles at a stalemateAdministrative and public works staff in the Municipality of St. Charles are on strike for the third week after failing to reach an agreement with the employer.
-
Calgary Folk Fest focuses on reducing environmental footprintCalgary’s Folk Festival is ramping up its environmental initiatives as it prepares to host more than 40,000 people this weekend, marking the first in-person event in three years.
-
-
Popular splash pad in Eganville, Ont. causing concerns for the town's water supplyThe mayor of Bonnechere Valley says taps at homes in Eganville, Ont. are seeing a drop in water pressure due to usage of the splash pad.
-
Man accused of killing Sask. Mountie will stand trial for 1st-degree murderA man accused of killing a Saskatchewan RCMP officer during a traffic stop has been ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder.
-
K-Days returns Friday after 2-year hiatusK-Days kicks off in Edmonton on Friday, and organizers are excited about bringing the event back after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.