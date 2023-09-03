An epic adventure: British amputees wrap up visit to Cape Breton

After picturing it in their minds for more than two years, British amputees Paul Clark and Marc Pitman have finally driven around the Cabot Trail.

"It's been mind-blowing, absolutely mind-blowing,” Clark told CTV Atlantic on Sunday at the Inverary Resort in Baddeck, N.S.

The pair said the views lived up to expectations, and some of their most rewarding experiences were also the most challenging.

"Walking out the Skyline Trail, getting to the end of that,” Clark cited as an example. “Anybody who knows, that's not an easy trek. (Saturday), I did the Egypt Falls. To get down there on crutches, to get back down there and up again is difficult, and was another highlight for myself."

The men say they have been recognized at many of the places they've visited around Cape Breton Island.

As an example of their popularity during their vacation, an interview the pair did with Destination Cape Breton from an iconic look-off along French Mountain has received nearly 9,000 views online as of Sunday.

During the video, Clark made an announcement of sorts.

"I've been thinking about this for a long time as well,” Clark told the Facebook Live audience. “It might not be for another four or five years, but I would love to come back to Cape Breton one day and walk the whole trail in person and raise money for a local Cape Breton charity."

Clark said to walk the nearly 300 kilometres in person would make the entire experience really come full-circle, after the whole idea of visiting Cape Breton in the first place began with walking the Cabot Trail virtually during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Right now, the two are making the most of their final days in Canada, and expressing gratitude to who made their trip possible.

"I'd like to take this opportunity again to say a huge thank you to everybody at Destination Cape Breton,” Pitman said.

"Without them, we'd never have been here, never have experienced this amazing Island,” Clark added.

For now, it’s the end of an epic Cape Breton adventure, but the seed may have been planted for a brand new one.

