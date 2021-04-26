'An escape for us': Waterstreet Blues Band connects with fans through weekly virtual concert

An album release show has turned into a weekly virtual concert for Waterstreet Blues Band.

The concerts are held every Wednesday.

"It's a weekly joy for us," said Sylvia DiDonato. "We started on Canada Day."

"It very quickly dawned on us that the livestream was so much more," Rob Deyman said. "It was an opportunity with full connection with folks."

The blues band brings in special guests sometimes.

"One of the most rewarding moments that we had was early on when Bobby Rush agreed to join us on the show," Paul Sapounzi said.

Fans said they come for the music, but stay for comedy and connections.

"It's an escape for us," said Shan Bricker, co-owner of Lana's Lounge.

"It's a way of keeping in touch, though we can't be physically meeting," co-owner Marissa Mansz said. "We can join once a week and look forward to the online show."

The live shows are helping the music community feel stronger together.

"We're there every week and something interesting is bound happen, especially with our wonderful guests," DiDonato said.

"It's pulled us out of our isolating for this period of time every week," Sapounzi said.