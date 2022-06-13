An estimated $100,000 in damages after Lysanda Avenue structure fire

The London Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Lysanda Avenue late Monday afternoon.

According to a post on Twitter, emergency crews are currently on scene after a shed caught fire which extended into the home, and the public has been asked to avoid the area.

In an update from late Monday afternoon, London fire said the all-clear has been given following primary and secondary searches of the residence.

No injuries were reported.

According to London fire, crews are still on scene putting out hot spots, but some crews are expected to clear the area soon.

Fire investigators have been officially requested.

Damage has been estimated at more than $100,000.

