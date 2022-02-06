'An exciting time': Festival serves up local coffee and delicious desserts
If you are craving something sweet or a one-of-a-kind drink, look no further than Old Strathcona for a celebration of the local dessert and coffee scene.
The Sweet Treats and Latte Festival is back for its second year on Whyte Avenue.
Edmontonians can enjoy feature treats and hot beverages at 17 coffee shops, bakeries, and restaurants for dine-in or takeout.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Overflow (@overflow_whyte)
Some of the businesses participating in the festival are Drizzle Ice Cream, Crave Cupcakes, Pablo Cheese Tart, The Woodrack Cafe, and Under the High Wheel.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Cacao 70 Whyte (@cacao70whyte)
"It's a nice way, especially in the milder weather, to grab something hot and something sweet to support the local businesses," said Rahim Jaffer, co-founder of Rooster Kitchen.
"It's an exciting time to come down, sample some interesting offerings from various restaurants and businesses," he added.
The festival runs until Feb. 27.
