'An exciting year': Manitoba Filipino Street Fest back with parade, pageantry and pancit
The Manitoba Filipino Street Festival is set to the parade through the streets again.
The celebration is back again on June 24 and 25 at the Maples Multiplex grounds after a pandemic pause.
“This is an exciting year because this is the first time we’re back on the street since 2019,” explained festival chairman Ley Navarro.
Navarro said the festival started 12 years ago as a way to celebrate Winnipeg’s vibrant Filipino community and the diversity of the Philippines.
“The Philippines actually is composed of 80 provinces. Every province, every city celebrates a different kind of festival,” he said.
“We decided we should have a gathering of all these different ethnic groups from the different ethnic parts of the Philippines, and that's what started the street festival.”
On tap for the return – a parade featuring floats and cultural attire, a pageant, a two-day ball hockey tournament in partnership with the Winnipeg Jets and a mass Zumba dance.
More details can be found on the Manitoba Filipino Street Festival’s website.
- With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki
